The Disability Trust hold an annual ball to celebrate the ability in disability Advertising Feature

The Explorers Group gets out and about to enjoy the natural environment. Picture supplied.

The team at The Disability Trust are always excited to celebrate International Day of People with Disability (IDPwD).



It's a day that provides an opportunity to listen to the stories and experiences of people with disability, reflect on our own attitudes and assumptions, and mobilise support for the dignity, rights and wellbeing of people with disability.



"We love celebrating the day because it aligns so well with what we are all working toward at The Disability Trust - transforming our world to be more inclusive," said Lynne Koerbin, regional manager for the Far South Coast.

In the Eurobodalla, The Disability Trust will be celebrating IDPwD with their famous Annual Ball, with this year's theme being an Alice in Wonderland Mad Hatters Party.



As Alice's story was all about transformation, it's a wonderful link to the IDPwD theme for 2022, which is 'Transformative solutions for inclusive development: the role of innovation in fuelling an accessible and equitable world'.

"Seeing the ability in disability is a way of thinking for us at The Disability Trust," said Lynne. "Our staff always focus on supporting each person we work with to do what they love and to build on their individual interests and abilities."



"It's about being very focussed on supporting people to participate in activities that provide them with a sense of purpose where they can develop valued roles and strong connections in their local community."

IDPwD presents a fantastic opportunity to promote and acknowledge the achievements and contributions of people with disability in our community.



"At the ball this year, our Eurobodalla team will be hosting an awards event to acknowledge people who have worked hard toward their goals for the year," local manager Joanna Bissell said.



"The event will be filled with fantastic stories of people with disabilities doing great things, with plenty of big smiles and heaps of applause. It's always an exciting time and it's wonderful to see the people supported by The Disability Trust given the opportunity to celebrate their abilities and achievements, big and small."

Across the local area, people connected with The Disability Trust have enjoyed many great moments this year.



"In response to ideas put forward by the people we support, we've been able to offer people an awesome range of activities. Some of our very popular activities include our drama group who have been producing a video that will be showcased at the Ball, and our Explorers Group, where people are supported to explore our beautiful area, adventure into the bush and connect with the local community. We're getting great feedback about these new opportunities," Joanna said.