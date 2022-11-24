Man pleads guilty to drunken attack on pensioner

A Surfside man pleaded guilty to aggravated breaking and entering after an incident in Surfside in June.
Daniel James Sweet, 34, pleaded guilty to aggravated breaking and entering and committing a serious indictable offence when he appeared in Batemans Bay Local Court on November 21.
According to documents tendered to the court the victim was a male pensioner recently recovering from cancer who came to Sweet's aid as he searched for his lost mobile phone.
The documents said Sweet had consumed 200mL of unmixed bourbon before he lost his phone in Surfside on June 14.
The court papers said the victim heard Sweet yelling in frustration and left his loungeroom to offer assistance.
The papers said Sweet repeatedly fell over so, after aiding him up, the victim helped Sweet onto the outside lounge chair at his house. When the victim went inside to call the police and ambulance, Sweet got up from the lounge and kicked in the glass door panels, forcing his way into the victim's home.
The court papers said Sweet punched the victim, grazing his cheek and causing chest and rib soreness.
The papers said when the victim tried to defend himself, a wrestle ensued in which the victim was repeatedly held in a headlock.
The victim told police he feared for is life.
The court papers said eventually the victim broke free and was able to run to a neighbour for assistance. When the neighbour and victim returned to the house, they found Sweet lying on shattered glass on the ground in the doorway of the house.
When police arrived, Sweet said he had no recollection of the events.
Sweet will face Bega District Court on November 28 for sentencing.
