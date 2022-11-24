Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Crime

Surfside's Daniel James Sweet pleads guilty to aggravated break and enter

Updated November 25 2022 - 12:47pm, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man pleads guilty to drunken attack on pensioner

A Surfside man pleaded guilty to aggravated breaking and entering after an incident in Surfside in June.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.