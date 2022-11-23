Man found with ice in his undies pleads guilty to drug supply charges

A Batemans Bay man has pleaded guilty to drug supply charges.
Edmond James Jackson, 50, pleaded guilty to supplying a prohibited drug when he appeared in Batemans Bay Local Court on November 21.
According to documents tendered to the court, Jackson was on his bicycle north of Batemans Bay when he was pulled over by police.
The documents said police formed a reasonable cause to search Jackson.
READ MORE:
The court papers said police found a crystal substance, later tested to be methylamphetamine - more commonly known as 'ice', in a small plastic bag in Jackson's underpants.
The documents said the bag weighed 12.3 grams, including packaging.
The case was adjourned until March 6 for sentencing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.