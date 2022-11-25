Punt sinks off Schnapper Point

MR. Bert Coppin, who was the successful tenderer for the contract, has commenced the work of erecting a dwarf retaining fence at the Moruya Court House.
ONE of Nelligen's oldest identities in the person of Mr. Albert Edward Webber, died at the age of 79 years on 14th inst. With the exception of one son, his family of four stalwart sons and daughters with their mother were present at the death-bed. The funeral took place on 16th, the remains being interred in the C.E. portion of the Nelligen cemetery. ...
MR. A Fenning's punt, loaded with logs, foundered off Schnapper Point, Bateman's Bay, on Friday of last week. The crew had barely time to make their escape before, the punt sank.
THE giving of stamped receipts for payments by cheque became compulsory last week.
THE old jealousy between Tilba and Central Tilba has been vigorously revived by the proposal to have a combined cheese factory for the district on a site known as Marshmead Willows, situate between the two villages. At present each centre has its cheese factory, that at Central having 30 suppliers, and that at Tilba only eight. Both have been condemned by the Department, and hence the suggestion for a combined factory, and the site mentioned has been selected by the Departmental officers as the best for the purpose of water supply. If erected there the Tilba suppliers would have to travel a mile further, while those at Central would have to go only about 600 yards further than at present. ... The Central men, while agreeable to a combined factory, are dead up against the proposal to have it so close to its hated rival. So things are at a deadlock. If the people there were as united on this matter as they invariably are on politics, all would be well.
NERRIGUNDAH. -(From our Correspondent.) I have to report the death of another old identity, Mr. Hugh Perry, at the ripe old age of 81 years, at Cadgee. The deceased was a native of Kiora, Moruya, and was well-known throughout the Far South Coast districts, and was one of the pioneers of the wattle bark industry at Cobargo and Dry River, and also a dairy farmer. Deceased married Miss Martha Inskip, who pre-deceased her husband many years ago. There were nine children, three of whom have died, Mrs. S. Ferguson, Mrs. J. White, and Peter. Those remaining to whom we extend our sympathy are Mr. W. Perry (Kyogle), Mr. Hugh Perry (Cadgee), Mr. Sylvester Perry (North Coast), Mrs. R. Goward (Eden), Mrs. D. Goward (Eden), and Mrs. J. Thompson (Kiama). ...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.