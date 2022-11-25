Punt sinks off Schnapper Point

THE old jealousy between Tilba and Central Tilba has been vigorously revived by the proposal to have a combined cheese factory for the district on a site known as Marshmead Willows, situate between the two villages. At present each centre has its cheese factory, that at Central having 30 suppliers, and that at Tilba only eight. Both have been condemned by the Department, and hence the suggestion for a combined factory, and the site mentioned has been selected by the Departmental officers as the best for the purpose of water supply. If erected there the Tilba suppliers would have to travel a mile further, while those at Central would have to go only about 600 yards further than at present. ... The Central men, while agreeable to a combined factory, are dead up against the proposal to have it so close to its hated rival. So things are at a deadlock. If the people there were as united on this matter as they invariably are on politics, all would be well.