Our History

100 years ago: Punt sinks off Schnapper Point

November 25 2022 - 12:30pm
Punt sinks off Schnapper Point

MR. Bert Coppin, who was the successful tenderer for the contract, has commenced the work of erecting a dwarf retaining fence at the Moruya Court House.

