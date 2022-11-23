Parking fines issued by Eurobodalla Shire Council rangers during Batemans Bay's Crank It Up Festival will not be cancelled by the council.
There was outcry in online community Facebook groups after council rangers were seen issuing parking fines to illegally parked vehicles during the festival weekend on November 20 and 21.
A council spokesperson said 20 fines were issued for overstaying in one-hour parking along shop frontages on Perry, North and Orient streets and two tickets were issued for drivers parked illegally in disabled parking over the weekend.
READ MORE:
The spokesperson said the fines would not be scrapped.
They said the one-hour parking was in place to manage the demand for parking in retail areas and allow shoppers access to the businesses in Batemans Bay CBD.
"The event was not targeted," the spokesperson said.
"Council rangers patrol restricted parking areas daily and monitor illegal parking within school zones mornings and afternoons.
"A ranger was not specifically sent to Batemans Bay because of the festival."
The council spokesperson said rangers had received both in-person and online abuse because of the event.
"This is not warranted or fair," they said.
"Rangers are doing their job, and this is to ensure the availability of parking for the community associated with the restrictions in place.
"This is to help everyone access parking spaces in our town centres and for public safety where parking is illegal."
Crank It Up co-organiser Leisa Tague said all the event's performers and bands had onsite parking as a part of the festival and that the event included information on where was best to park for visitors.
The organisers worked with the council and police to block off required parking in the event zone.
Ms Tague is also a small business owner on Clyde Street, and said the parking restrictions existed for a reason.
"We made sure there was still a turn over of parking spaces to help the businesses that need the turn over," she said.
"We didn't want to choke the Batemans Bay CBD.
"I see rangers here all the time enforcing the regulations. They were just doing their job.
"People get issued tickets here all the time. Rules are rules."
When a person or nominated driver receives a fine, they can apply appeal the fine to Revenue NSW who will adjudicate the matter.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.