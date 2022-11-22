The Westpac Lifesaver helicopter has performed a lifesaving rescue in gale-force winds off Mossy Point.
The crew from Moruya were called to Mossy Point on November 21 after three males were blown out to sea in a small inflatable dinghy and an inflatable stand up paddle board.
Aircrew member John Costin said the decision was made to winch two of the men into the helicopter because it would be far quicker than reaching the men by jet ski. The paddle-boarder was rescued by Surf Life Saving crews.
The Westpac crew delivered the men to an ambulance crew at Broulee Surf Life Saving Club with no major injuries besides being shell shocked and cold.
The helicopter crew were alerted to the potential disaster by a member of the public. Mr Costin praised the public for raising the alarm.
He said the strong westerly winds could easily have made the situation far worse.
"If no one had been watching, it could have been very different," he said.
"They were very lucky."
He said the public should be careful when entering the water on windy days or in big swells.
The Bureau of Meteorology recorded winds at 61 kilometres per hour in Moruya on November 21.
Mr Costin said helicopters were still able to operate in coastal environments in the blustery conditions because there were no mountains or hills disrupting airflow.
He said performing rescues in such windy conditions was "tricky but doable".
"We just do it," he said.
