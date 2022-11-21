Moruya Tennis Club have held their inaugural Billy Irwin Club Championships.
Billy Irwin was a 14 year old enthusiastic Moruya teenager, frequently practicing at the Moruya tennis courts.
Eight years ago, he took his own life.
Moruya Tennis Club head coach Richard Sellick said the club wanted to do something to remember Billy and to help out other people.
"For whatever reason, Billy didn't reach out. So if we can help even one person, that's a win for us," Mr Sellick said.
From this idea, the Billy Irwin Club Championships was born.
Over two weekends, more than 100 tennis players battled it out on the court. Saturday November 19 was the family day, when the doubles tournament was played and games and activities put on for the family.
Moruya tennis professional Geordie McEvoy teamed up with NRL legend Michael Weyman to take on mayor Mat Hatcher and Sellick in the celebrity doubles match. Hatcher and Sellick prevailed 5-4 in a tiebreaker.
Mr Sellick said different community organisations had eagerly jumped to support the event and be involved, whether on the barbecue, providing live music or dancing entertainment. There was signed Nick Kyrgios paraphernalia for auction, and even a performance on the bush fiddle by emcee Sam Wilson at the evening's celebrations at the Adelaide Hotel.
The event raised $2800 for mental health support charity Gotcha4Life.
"This is bigger than a tennis event," Mr Sellick said.
"Mental health is a massive topic and we need to keep the message in the forefront of conversation.
"We want something good to come out of a horrible situation."
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
