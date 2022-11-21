Updated: November 21, 2022 at 4.05pm
After over 30,000 homes in the Eurobodalla-Shire, Bega Valley and parts of the Shoalhaven were affected, power is returning.
Power outages today (November 21) hit the LGA's, however a cause or whether all outages were connected is still unknown, according to an Essential Energy Spokesperson.
The Spokesperson said while 30,000 customers were affected in the Eurobodalla-Shire, conditions made it difficult to determine the cause.
"Crews are on the ground patrolling the electricity network, working in and around tough conditions caused by winds," the spokesperson said.
The power outage began at around 2.00pm in most areas, with reports some areas near Nowra, Canberra and Wollongong were also facing power outages.
While there were areas in the Shoalhaven without power, areas in Northern Shoalhaven have did not lose power, such as North Nowra and Meroo Meadow.
Traffic Lights in Batemans Bay were also off due to the power outage causing traffic jams as a result, however they have since come back online.
Essential Energy apologised for any inconvenience the outage caused and has reminded everyone if they see fallen or damaged powerlines or poles to remain at least eight metres away and report to Essential Energy immediately on 13 20 80.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register, Ulladulla Times and Bay Post, specialising in court reporting, politics and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987
