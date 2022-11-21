Moruya RSL sub-branch has unveiled a dozen new memorial plaques honouring Australia's military history since Federation.
The 12 plaques on granite outside Moruya RSL Hall remember the men and women who have served in the Australian Defence Force since the Boer War.
Moruya RSL sub-branch publicity officer Marisha Kelly said unveiling the new plaques was getting the memorial up to date on Australia's worldwide service.
There already are plaques at the hall dedicated to members of the Moruya and surrounding community who lost their lives while serving, but Ms Kelly said it was important to remember everyone who served in all the different conflicts.
"The sub-Branch is thinking about more than just the people from the community," she said.
"It's to remind people that Australian defence forces have taken part in more than WWI and WWII.
"The Vietnam veterans were not remembered when they came home. The peacekeeping forces - no one ever thinks of them."
The new plaques were unveiled by Rear Admiral Mark Campbell AM in a ceremony on November 19. HMAS Cresswell travelled from Jervis Bay to serve as the catafalque party at the ceremony.
Ms Kelly hopes the new plaques will help community members, or people who move to the community in the future, to remember the price of freedom and the sacrifice of those who served and died.
"It's a reminder of the living as well as the dead," she said.
"A reminder there are people who actually sacrificed their lives so we can live here safely.
"It reminds us how nasty war can be. We are still at war, really. It's just around the corner."
The 12 new plaques honour the following conflicts and military operations:
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
