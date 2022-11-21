Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Things to Do

New Batemans Bay Heritage Museum 'Crossing the Clyde' exhibition set to remember old bridge

Tom McGann
By Tom McGann
Updated November 21 2022 - 1:04pm, first published 12:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The heritage museum committee and members from council came out to unveil the new 'Crossing the Clyde' exhibition. Picture Tom McGann.

Described as a way to never forget the past, a new permanent exhibition has opened at the Batemans Bay Heritage Museum to remember the old Batemans Bay Bridge.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom McGann

Tom McGann

Journalist

Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register, Ulladulla Times and Bay Post, specialising in court reporting, politics and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.