The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe weather warning for areas including the South Coast, Illawarra and Southern Tablelands and Canberra.
Information shared on The Bureau's app forecast windy conditions and damaging winds on Monday, November 21.
The Bureau said a strong cold front was forecast to shift off the coast later this morning.
It will produce a vigorous westerly airstream across the southeastern parts of the state.
There will be damaging westerly winds averaging 50 to 70 kilometres an hour with peak gusts in excess of 90 kilometres an hour eastwards to the Illawarra coast and across Goulburn.
The State Emergency Service has advised people to move vehicles away from trees, secure loose items around the house, yard and balcony and keep at least eight metres away from fallen power lines or objects that may be energised, such as fences.
Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.
