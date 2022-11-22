Dust and Echos Performance
Moruya Golf Club
On Friday, November 25, from 6.00pm, Dust and Echos bring their heart & soul into their music with Jodie-lee's gorgeous voice and Dennis' super talented guitar playing, attendees are in for a treat. The perfect way to spend a Friday evening enjoying some live music from a couple of Cobargo locals.
Moruya Mens Open 2022
Moruya Golf Club
On Saturday, November 26 and Sunday, November 27, come and watch or join in on the Moruya Mens Golf open. Running from 7.30am to 7.00pm with an entry fee of $50.00 for the two day event and $30.00 for one day, come and compete or cheer on your friends as they play golf and try and win the open day.
'Agatha Crusty & The Village Hall Murders' theatre production
The Red Door Theatre, Moruya RSL Hall
On Sunday, November 27, come see the wonderful cast of 'Agatha Crusty & The Village Hall Murders' as they put on the fantastic show. The play follows a crime novelist as she gets caught up in a series of murders. Packed full of wit and very funny scenes, this is also a genuine murder mystery with an ingenious plot. Tickets can be booked at the RSL club in Moruya for Sunday.
Bodalla Poets' Breakfast
Bodalla Memorial Hall
On Sunday, November 27, the annual Bodalla Poets' Breakfast event is set to return after a two-year, COVID-19 induced hiatus. The normal breakfast arrangements will not be available this time, but complimentary coffee, tea and biscuits will be on hand at the Hall. This year's programme will feature a poets' pick of their own favourite poems which have been presented over the years.
Kids' Indigenous craft workshop
Narooma Library
On Saturday, November 26, enjoy an Indigenous craft workshop that includes weaving techniques, tool making and more from 9.30am to 11.15am. Children aged seven to 12 years will love this free Indigenous craft workshop which teaches weaving, necklace making, tool making and sandpainting.
Tex Perkins Performance
Tilba Valley Winery and Ale House
On Saturday, November 26, come and see Tex Perkins and Matt Walker live. Their powerful live show features songs spanning Tex's vast catalogue, as well as brand new material they have written together for their Fat Rubber band album. Tickets are $45.00 and can be purchased from the 'oztix' website.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register, Ulladulla Times and Bay Post, specialising in court reporting, politics and people stories. Have a story? Let Tom know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text him on 0460 297 987
