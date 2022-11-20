A cyclist has been flown to hospital, after being found unconscious on the roadside at Benandarah, near Batemans Bay.
The man, believed to be in his 60s, was found on Carls Mountain Rd early this afternoon; several ambulances were called to the scene.
Suspected to have suffered head and neck injuries, and with further abrasions to his hips and legs, the man was transferred to the Toll Air Ambulance.
The air ambulance took off from Batemans Bay about 2.20pm.
More to come.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.