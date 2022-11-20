Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Cyclist found unconscious on roadside near Batemans Bay, flown to hospital

Jorja McDonnell
By Jorja McDonnell
Updated November 20 2022 - 2:55pm, first published 2:42pm
The Toll Air Ambulance took off from Batemans Bay this afternoon, retrieving a man in his 60s after a cycling accident. Picture by Jorja McDonnell.

A cyclist has been flown to hospital, after being found unconscious on the roadside at Benandarah, near Batemans Bay.

