Whether you live at the beach or in the bush, swimming can be a life changing (and life saving) skill.
Now, Batemans Bay's very own Rainbow Club will be able to do even more to ensure kids with disabilities can swim with confidence.
The St George Foundation has donated $30,000 to the new local club - a welcome boost for the swim teachers, families, and young pupils of the Eurobodalla.
Rainbow Club's aquatic programs and quality manager Michelle Houghton said the donation to the Batemans Bay club will go towards visual aids for communication, and extra supports for the club's two swim teachers.
"The visual aids help kids that struggle with communication, so they are able to communicate in the water - which makes a huge difference when it comes to water safety," she said.
"This grant will also provide further training for our teachers, by getting occupational therapists in. Their expertise will help train the teachers in giving the children personalised lessons for their needs."
St George Foundation CEO Lisa Grinham joined the Batemans Bay club to deliver the big cheque, and said it was a 'no brainer' to back a club 'at the heart of the community'.
"Rainbow Club has always delivered an incredible impact. For us, it was a bit of a no brainer to support the expansion to the south coast," she said.
"Small organisations like this are the heart of communities, so I'm absolutely thrilled that we get to partake."
In addition to the specialist swim teachers, Rainbow Clubs across NSW rely on volunteers to assist in the swimming lessons.
Typically volunteers support teachers with lesson equipment, making sure all the essentials like kickboards and communication aids are all on hand.
Batemans Bay is looking to recruit its first volunteers, and Ms Houghton said it would be an ideal role for keen swimmers.
"Usually we'd start with family members or friends [of our students], but we'll also put it out to the community for anyone looking for that volunteering experience with children with a disability," she said.
"We would love to have some volunteers if we could."
Volunteer information and applications are available from the Rainbow Club website: myrainbowclub.org.au
Rainbow Club is set to grow further on the south coast; the team is working to start another swim club in Ulladulla.
Should everything come together, it is anticipated the new club will open in time for term one 2023.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
