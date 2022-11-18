Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Roads

Congo residents meet with councillors to workshop Congo Road closure solutions

November 18 2022 - 1:30pm
More than seventy Congo residents attended a community workshop on Thursday evening hosted by Eurobodalla Council to work through ideas to re-open a second access road into the village.

Congo residents have met with the council to discuss the future of Congo Road north.

