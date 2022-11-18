The goanna has a big part in our ecology. They eat carrion, and they also hunt venomous snakes. We believe all native animals are important to our natural world and should be treated with respect.
The Earth is our mother and should be cared for. Some animals have a special place in our hearts and in our lives, and they are our totems. My totem is the goanna, and I am particularly mindful of this fellow creature.
The Great Eastern Goanna was bestowed to me as a totem animal by my Great Grandmother, Martha Maree Mayble Welsh, who was a healer and a very wise elder of the Durga part of the Yuin nation.
As a leader, grandmother conducted herself unselfishly and wisely as she gave our mob all her knowledge of bush tucker and bush medicine, also signs from the bush such as when golden wattle flowers, sea bream enter our estuaries, and salmon come into the beaches.
My totem animal, the goanna, seeks warm rocky outcrops to get the heat into their bodies to enable them to become more active.
Without Nature we could not exist.
So please adopt a totem (a native animal you can particularly relate to) in order to show your concern nd appreciation.
We must all learn to appreciate Mother Nature. She gives us shelter, sustenance, education, companionship. medicine and a worthwhile life.
Peter Hancock, Narooma
