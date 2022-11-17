A new book being written by author Natalie Stockdale is set to tell the story of community resilience and recovery after the Black Summer Fires.
Being written as a way to keep a record of history of the fires which hit the region, 'Phoenix - the Rise of a Resilient Community' will tell the stories of 30 community members in the Eurobodalla-Shire and will be donated to schools, libraries and the Royal Fire Service.
For Ms Stockdale, this is not the first time she has written a book telling the stories of resilience and recovery.
"I write books about people's recovery from hardship and in that process, I've discovered that story sharing is very healing for the storyteller and for the reader," Ms Stockdale said.
The book will be a not-for-profit and will not be able to be purchased, instead the purpose of the book is to help fire victims in the community heal, while keeping a historic record of the events.
"I've seen this happen so many times before with my books," she said.
"People can see how far they've come and it helps them heal."
The book is part of 'The Phoenix Community Wellbeing Program', which is funded by the NSW Bushfire Local Economic Recovery Fund and is an initiative of the Mogo Village Chamber of Commerce created to support the wellbeing of people affected by the bushfires.
The program has included a broad range of activities and events including resilience training workshops, a confidence building workshop, employment readiness training, a cultural healing event, exercise classes, healthy cooking demonstrations, visits to the Mogo Wildlife Park and, most recently, a whale watching trip.
Not only is Ms Stockdale writing the book, but she is the program manager and says the book is the final part of the program.
"My goal is to heal people after these tragic events and I hope this book will assist with that," she said.
Ms Stockdale is still on the hunt for some contributors who faced the fires in their community and want to share their story of resilience and recovery to hit the 30 stories goal.
"The more stories shared in the book, the more history we can record and the richer the book will be," she said.
Ms Stockdale said the contributors do not need to have strong writing skills and the process is easy.
Contributors will answer six questions (which can be answered either in writing or by phone) which Ms Stockdale will then turn into the story.
"People are inspired by true, empowering stories and use them to help deal with their own struggles," she said.
"By sharing your story, you also encourage others to share theirs and this builds connection."
To be a contributor, contact Ms Stockdale at natalie@stockdalewellbeing.com.
The deadline for the stories is December 31, 2022 for an early 2023 release.
