The Mogo tree planting project has began with the first blueberry ash in the ground

By James Tugwell
Updated November 18 2022 - 4:26pm, first published 11:25am
From left: Mogo Business Chamber president Richard Adams, Gilmore MP Fiona Phillips and Mogo Business Chamber's Brian Aitchison at the first blueberry ash. Picture supplied.

Two blueberry ash trees planted near Mogo Oval are the start of a permanent memorial to Queen Elizabeth II.

