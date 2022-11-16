The Bodalla Poets' Breakfast is back after a COVID-induced caesura.
Committee member Betty Jeffery said the annual breakfasts were a way to share and celebrate poetry.
"You sit at home and write a poem and no one knows about it and no one enjoys it," she said.
"The breakfast gives poets a chance to share them with other people."
The breakfasts first began when Bodalla celebrated 150 years in 2010. Everyone decided the event was such a success it was worth continuing into the future.
So, every year since, poets from across the Eurobodalla have met annually at Bodalla Dairy Shed for breakfast, and a few hours of reading and sharing poetry.
The previous two events have been cancelled because of COVID, and the 2022 event has moved location for fear of the weather.
However, the love for poetry still rings strong.
"Putting something into poetry is just satisfying," Ms Jeffery said.
"You suddenly get inspiration and you just want to put it down.
"It's creatively satisfying."
Ms Jeffery said the poets' breakfast was always an encouragement to keep on honing one's prose.
"When the audience claps and laughs and smiles, you feel you've made people happy. You've presented something people enjoy," she said.
Any poets are invited to attend and share their work, or simply come and enjoy poetry readings.
The Poets' Breakfast is on November 27 at 9am at the Bodalla Memorial Hall.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
