Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Celebrate and share prose as the Bodalla Poets' Breakfast returns

James Tugwell
By James Tugwell
Updated November 17 2022 - 9:54am, first published 9:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
From left to right: Sue Knight, Paddy Naughton and Betty Jeffery celebrate the publication of the first Bodalla Poets' Breakfast booklet of poetry in 2012. Picture by Jo Rugg.

The Bodalla Poets' Breakfast is back after a COVID-induced caesura.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Tugwell

James Tugwell

Journalist

James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.