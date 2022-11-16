The SAGE NSW Inc Farmers Market e-market is back, offering Eurobodalla residents the chance to skip the queues and pre-order local produce online direct from the grower.
Complementing the Moruya Farmers Market at Riverside Park from 3pm each Tuesday, the e-market enables customers to beat the bell by shopping online for fresh, local produce over the weekend.
Customers can choose to collect their order from the market on Tuesday or have them delivered to selected areas by SAGE volunteers for a small fee.
SAGE vice-president Peter Heyward said there were up to 15 growers who listed their available produce on the e-market - current offerings include preserves, honey, bread, eggs, vegetables and fruit.
"The prolonged wet weather has delayed the usual abundance of the spring harvest but growers are expecting increased production with warmer and more settled weather," Mr Hayward said.
READ MORE:
"Customers should soon have a wide choice of beautiful fresh seasonal vegetables and fruits, along with all the other products available on the market."
Mr Heyward said the e-market enhanced the market's offering, and provided another option for those who couldn't make it to the market on Tuesday afternoons.
"We're the only farmers market we know of that do this - the e-market is quite an innovation," Mr Heyward said.
The market and e-market is run by non-profit Moruya-based group SAGE NSW, whose mission is to grow the local fair food community of people who grow, eat, prepare, sell, share, and work with local food.
Sale proceeds go direct to the growers, with the exception of a small percentage that goes toward SAGE community programs and initiatives. SAGE volunteers pack the e-market orders and use their own vehicles for deliveries.
To shop online at the SAGE NSW In Moruya Farmers Market e-market head to: sageproject.org.au/pages/emarket
Online orders open 12pm Friday and close 12pm on Monday. Delivery is available from Malua Bay in the north to Tuross Head in the south.
For more information about SAGE NSW Inc go to sageproject.org.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.