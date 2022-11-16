Eurobodalla Shire Council's Climate Change Advisory Committee have met for the first time.
The committee consists of 15 community members who meet quarterly with councillors David Grace and Alison Worthington and council staff to discuss the shire's climate action and implementing the Climate Action Plan.
The committee members each bring a range of expertise to the discussions.
These include climate policy, social science, international experience with the World Bank and climate finance, CSIRO marine expertise, natural resource and wildlife management, energy efficiency and sustainable design, environmental engineering and public health.
There are also local group representatives from Coastwatchers, Landcare, Nature Conservation Council and SouthCoast Heath and Sustainability Alliance (SHASA).
The community representatives are Kathryn Maxwell, Aaron Atteridge, Russell Baker, Steve Coleman, Luke Dalla, Suzanne Harter, Anthony Haymet, Julie Taylor Mills, Niall O'Donnell, Julian Poulter, Brett Stevenson, Mark Stubbings, Ian Swain, Andy Telfer and Jo Walker.
Councillor Alison Worthington chaired the first meeting on Thursday November 10 in the absence of Councillor Grace.
They discussed areas such as transport and electric vehicles, Council's waste strategy and biodiversity strategy.
"These are some very significant pieces of work and the input from the committee will greatly assist the Eurobodalla in delivering very important actions from the Climate Action Plan," Cr Worthington said.
"Thanks to these community members for putting their hand up to bring their advice and expertise to the table. They will provide a great linkage between Council and the community."
