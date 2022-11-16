A youth mentoring program is coming to Eurobodalla schools in 2023.
Together4Youth are introducing a range of organisations and programs into Batemans Bay High School and Moruya High School in 2023, starting with a mentoring program by Raise Foundation.
Together4Youth is a group of purpose-driven organisations who work together to improve the lives of young people. They facilitate the delivery of different programs, such as Raise Foundation, to schools across the country according to the needs of the school.
Together4Youth ran five pilots at different schools in 2022, providing many different services such as mentoring, cyberbullying support and mental health counselling. In 2023, they are expanding their service to more schools.
When Batemans Bay High and Moruya High were approached by Together4Youth general manager Andrew Turvey, they were quick to jump on board.
"The program is massively beneficial," Mr Turvey said.
"Schools generally can't take one person off a massive teaching load and get them to focus on student welfare.
"The school can focus their attention on the core role of teaching and learning and we can focus on ensuring the wellbeing needs are being met."
He said schools naturally focused on quantifiable data such as academic results and enrollment numbers, while student wellbeing was harder to track.
"If you don't get student wellbeing right, the other stuff doesn't happen," he said.
Mr Turvey said the Raise Foundation was an industry leading mentoring program, which would address the growing crisis of loneliness and isolation among young people in Australia.
Mission Australia's Annual Youth Survey 2021 reported one in four young people feel lonely all or most of the time.
Raise Foundation CEO and founder Vicki Condon AM said a mentor provided comprehensive support to young people and aided their development of key skills such as resilience and an ability to ask for help.
"Every day we see the positive impact our mentors make," Ms Condon said.
"When our young people feel valued, heard and supported they flourish."
The Raise Foundation recruits volunteers who are matched with the students who stand to benefit most from an independent adult to talk to. Volunteers commit to mentoring for 23 weeks of the year.
Raise Foundation will recruit volunteers to meet with up to 15 year 8 and 9 students from each of the two schools beginning in 2023.
It is the first of a range of organisations Together4Youth are introducing into the Eurobodalla.
Mr Turvey said other organisations he hoped to bring into the Eurobodalla in 2023 were Batyr, Enlighten Education and Project Rocket.
"We are a bespoke program," he said.
"We meet the school's needs with the programs they need."
For more information, or to volunteer for the program, visit raise.org.au
