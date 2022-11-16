Fire and Rescue Batemans Bay have saved a baby lapwing in an "out of the ordinary" rescue.
WIRES were called to a house where a baby lapwing was stuck in a gutter on the second storey on November 11.
However when volunteers Shane O'Keefe and Liz Spiller arrived, they were unable to help the chicks precariously stuck in the guttering metres in the air.
Ms O'Keefe said it was extremely important the public contact WIRES immediately if they had concerns about wildlife.
In this instance, when Ms O'Keefe arrived, she found the lapwing parents were very distressed and agitated. They had nested on the roof of the house.
She said lapwings had the unfortunate habit of nesting in unsuitable areas and then vigilantly defending the area, flying aggressively at any person or animal getting too close.
The WIRES volunteers called Fire and Rescue who attended the job.
READ MORE:
Fire and Rescue Batemans Bay station officer Rick Buechner said the call out was an "out of the ordinary job", but that the station was pleased to help members of the community and community groups such as WIRES.
Fireman Jesse Tonge ascended a ladder and, while being swooped by the parents, was able to save the lapwing chick wedged into the gutter and return it to the parents.
Mr Buechner said Fire and Rescue did all sorts of jobs to assist the public outside of just fighting fires. This includes car accidents, assisting the public more generally, fire education and home fire safety.
"We do a lot more than put out fires," he said.
The station provides a free service where they will visit homes, check smoke alarms, replace batteries and provide fire advice on home appliances such as barbecues, electrical safety and heaters.
For more information, or to book a free safety visit, visit fire.nsw.gov.au
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.