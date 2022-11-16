Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Fire and Rescue Batemans Bay do more than fight fires

James Tugwell
By James Tugwell
November 16 2022 - 4:30pm
Fire and Rescue Batemans Bay's Jesse Tonge with the saved lapwing. Picture supplied.

Fire and Rescue Batemans Bay have saved a baby lapwing in an "out of the ordinary" rescue.

James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738

