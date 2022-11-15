South coast dragon boat paddlers were among a crew to win gold at the Pan Pacific Games.
Paddlers from Moruya's Nature Coast Dragon Boat Club and Merimbula Water Dragons joined athletes from the Illawarra and Adelaide to form the Southern Warriors paddling team.
They travelled to the Gold Coast from November 11 to 13 to compete in the Pan Pacific Games - an Olympic-like carnival for masters athletes in the Asia-Pacific region.
The Southern Warriors won gold in the women's 200 metre sprint in what was an incredibly tight finish against six boats including from Singapore, New Zealand and Hong Kong.
Moruya's Carolyn Lean was among the crew of 20 paddlers and one drummer and a sweep.
She didn't realise the crew had won gold until she arrived back on shore and was met by her excited team mates who had watched on.
"To have done your best and come out first is an amazing feeling," Ms Lean said.
"It was just fantastic.
"There was just incredible teamwork from the beginning to the end of the race."
The Southern Warriors also won silver in the 500 metres women's event and placed seventh in the 4.8 kilometre mixed marathon event.
However, Ms Lean said a highlight of the tournament was the comradery and friendships created.
"It was the most fabulous three days of paddling, comradeship and competition," she said.
"Once you get out on the water, all the friendships go out the window."
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
