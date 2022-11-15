Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
South Coast paddlers win gold at the Pan Pacific Games

James Tugwell
By James Tugwell
Updated November 16 2022 - 9:34am, first published 9:30am
The Southern Warriors team, made up of paddlers from Moruya's Nature Coast Dragon Boat Club, Merimbula Water Dragons, the Illawarra and Adelaide. Picture supplied.

South coast dragon boat paddlers were among a crew to win gold at the Pan Pacific Games.

