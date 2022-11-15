Transport for NSW says residents should not be concerned about pollution from road work to the Princes Highway near Bodalla.
Turlinjah resident Trevor Bayley was stopped at the Princes Highway roadworks near Smarts Creek in early November when he saw what he described as a number of bulker bags from the road repairs sitting in the neighbouring creek.
He was worried the bags were leaking sediments into the waterways or would be abandoned as pollution in the natural Eurobodalla environment he loves.
However, Transport for NSW said the bags were a temporary measure used to manage waterflow during drainage upgrades at the site, and posed no threat to the environment.
"In order to replace a damaged culvert, a temporary dam was created using bags filled with clean, sediment-free sand to form a wall," a Transport for NSW spokesperson said.
"This wall also included a layer of plastic to prevent water from entering into the work site.
"Controls are in place to ensure any leaks are detected and rectified and do not run into the waterway. This includes the use of a silt boom which is placed in the water around the dam structure to contain anything that might leak, as well as regular inspections and maintenance."
The spokesperson said the bags had now been removed from the site because the drainage work was completed and the the remainder of the environmental controls would be removed over the coming weeks.
The spokesperson said a Review of Environmental Factors (REF) was undertaken by Transport for NSW to assess and manage potential environmental impacts of the road maintenance prior to construction commencing.
"This included an environmental work method statement for the culvert works to ensure minimal impact to the environment and waterways," they said.
Any concerns about pollution associated with roadworks on the Princes Highway should be directed to the NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA).
Incidents can be reported via the Pollution Hotline 131 555.
