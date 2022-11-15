Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Traffic

Bulker bags a temporary measure, to be removed soon; Transport for NSW

Updated November 15 2022 - 4:21pm, first published 12:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bags from the road repairs sitting in the creek beside the road. Picture supplied.

Transport for NSW says residents should not be concerned about pollution from road work to the Princes Highway near Bodalla.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.