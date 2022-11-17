Man jailed after history of breaches

A Catalina man has been jailed for three counts of breaking apprehended violence orders.
Nathan George, 39, appeared in Batemans Bay Local Court on November 14 and pled guilty to three charges of contravening a prohibition or restriction in an apprehended violence order (AVO).
According to documents tendered to the court, George broke the AVO three times between October 29 and November 11 by intentionally visiting a residence he was prohibited from attending.
Magistrate Doug Dick said he had no option but to impose a term of imprisonment because of George's history.
"Your record is just terrible in terms of disobeying court orders," Mr Dick said.
He said George had broken an AVO 10 times since 2014.
George was sentenced to four months in jail.
