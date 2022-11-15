Man sentenced for eighth driving charge in 5 years

A Tomakin man with a history of driving while disqualified has been sentenced to an intensive corrections order.
James Frederick Lake, 42, appeared in Batemans Bay Local Court on November 14 facing one charge of driving a motor vehicle on the road during a disqualification period - with prior offences.
According to documents tendered to the court, Lake was pulled over by police driving in Batemans Bay in October and confessed to officers he did not have a licence.
Magistrate Doug Dick said Lake had a "terrible history" of driving while suspended. Since 2017, Mr Dick said Lake had previously been convicted of four counts of driving whilst disqualified and three counts of driving under the influence of drugs.
"You are driving yourself to jail," Mr Dick said.
"How many times do you think you can commit the same offence without going to jail?"
Lake was sentenced to a nine months intensive corrections order and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.
"If it has a motor and wheels, stay away from it," Mr Dick said.
"If you drive again you are guaranteeing yourself full time jail."
