Batemans Bay Sailing Club has run it's second race in the Women's Series.
With SE winds averaging around 12 knots the competitors participated in a stern chaser starting at Casey's Beach on the morning of November 12.
With different starting times based on each yacht's handicap Horizon set off first at 11.15am. Cool Change followed 40 minutes later, with Moonmist next off at 12.15pm. Wishful Thinking had to wait two more minutes before hitting the start line.
Horizon confidently rounded the first mark at Chain Bay and was heading for Wimbie Beach by the time Cool Change could be seen approaching the Chain Bay.
Cool Change was on the chase though and by the time Horizon was leaving Wimbie for Square Head the other yachts were all converging in succession on the second mark. A tactical error from Horizon seeking a faster point of sail than the Broad Reach run to Square Head saw the other boats erode her head start.
Cool Change was victorious being first across the finish line back at Casey's Beach, followed soon after by Moonmist, and Wishful Thinking. Horizon brought up the rear finishing just on two hours after starting.
All boats then headed to the floating wharf in town where they were joined by some others for a planned Sail Past.
Boats were decorated and crew dressed up in a celebration of sailing. Unfortunately, the weather conditions made staying on the wharf more appealing and the safer choice. Family, friends, and passers- by enjoyed the spectacle.
Horizon may have come last in the race but put on good enough showing to win the $50 best- dressed prize kindly donated by the event's sponsor Sam's Pizza.
The afternoon capped off with the renaming of the yacht Kiriwina III to Cherish.
