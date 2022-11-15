Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Cool Change wins Batemans Bay Sailing Club's second women's series race

By Michelle Grybaitis
Updated November 15 2022 - 3:23pm, first published 1:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michelle Grybaitis during Batemans Bay Sailing Club's second women's series race. Picture supplied.

Batemans Bay Sailing Club has run it's second race in the Women's Series.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.