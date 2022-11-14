The Bay Pavilions has won a state architectural award for excellence in construction.
The Pavilions were awarded a Masters Builders Association of NSW award in the category of Public Building over $60million at an event in Sydney.
Council's director of planning and sustainability Lindsay Usher said the Master Builders award was a huge honour.
"Our building contractor ADCO Constructions entered the awards against tough competition from right around the state. To win was a wonderful surprise and an affirmation of the quality work by the ADCO team, who really became part of our community over the two-year build," Mr Usher said.
He said ADCO used 10 local subcontractors and seven local suppliers for the build, also employing a number of locals, including a first-year carpentry apprentice and graduate engineer, who have stayed on with the company.
The award caps off a fortnight of accolades for the new centre.
It was also named best regional project at the Australian Institute of Project Management NSW awards, and Editor's Choice at the 2022 Sustainability Awards earlier in November.
The centre's sustainability credentials pleased judges at the 2022 Sustainability Awards, taking out a national building design prize. It marks the second major award for the centre's design following a win at the 2022 Australian Sport, Recreation and Play Innovation Awards earlier this year.
Designed by NBRS in collaboration with Donovan Payne Architects, Bay Pavilions has ecologically sustainable development principles embedded in the design, according to NBRS architect Andrew Tripet.
"With 99kw solar, electric vehicle charging station, rainwater collection, public recycling bins, energy-efficient lighting and water-efficient fittings, the centre shares an important message about how we can better live in harmony with the environment and with a lighter footprint," Mr Tripet said.
In October, Bay Pavilions was recognised at the 2022 Aquatic and Recreation Institute Awards of Excellence for its community marketing campaign ahead of the centre opening.
Mr Usher said these prestigious awards for design, project management, sustainability and construction were recognition for all those who contributed to the Bay Pavilions becoming a reality.
The centre has welcomed more than 100,000 visitors since opening in June.
