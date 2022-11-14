Nature Coast Dragon Boat Club (NCDBC) are holding an open day for people to come and try dragon boating.
For NCDBC president Lyn Stadtmiller, there is no experience quite like being in a dragon boat team, eyes fixated on the stroke-rate of the bow paddler, cruising silently along the Deua River early in the morning.
"We are so lucky to have the river," Ms Stadtmiller said. "On a nice morning, it's just magical."
She joined the club after her interested was piqued by the mysterious boats on the water.
"I had a couple of go's and loved it, which was a surprise because I'm not a particularly sporty person," she said.
"You don't have to be fit - it's a way of getting fit."
She's been involved in the club since 2017 and loves the fitness and social elements of the club.
"It is just a lovely group of people," she said.
The crews of anywhere from 11 to 20 paddlers meet at the Moruya boat ramp to launch their craft onto the Deua River four times a week, paddling up to seven kilometres in each session.
Some paddlers are competitive - for example those currently on the Gold Coast competing in the Pan Pacific Masters Games - and some just come for the social element and the coffee afterwards.
NCDBC is hosting an open day where the community can come and try paddling. Anyone above the age of 12 is welcome, and Ms Stadtmiller challenged people to give the unusual sport a try.
NCDBC has operated in Moruya since 2006. They train four times weekly: 8:30am on Saturday and Thursday mornings and 5:30pm on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons.
The open day is on November 26 from 10am at the NCDBC shed next to Moruya Swimming Pool.
For more information, visit the Facebook event - Dragon Boat Open Day.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
