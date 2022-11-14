Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Nature Coast Dragon Boat Club open day

James Tugwell
By James Tugwell
Updated November 15 2022 - 10:58am, first published 10:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A crew from Nature Coast Dragon Boat Club training on the Deua River. Picture supplied.

Nature Coast Dragon Boat Club (NCDBC) are holding an open day for people to come and try dragon boating.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Tugwell

James Tugwell

Journalist

James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.