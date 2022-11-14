From the training paddocks of Turlinjah to donning the saddle for NSW, Madeline Nickson is making a splash in the world of equestrian.
The Year 12 student was selected in the five-person NSW senior team for the Prince Phillip Mounted Games (PPMG), travelling to Canberra on October 22 and 23.
Madeline had been training in the 15-person NSW squad all year, with monthly training sessions held in rural locations across the state.
However only the best and fastest five riders were selected to represent the state at the PPMG.
"There are some really good riders in the senior squad, so to be picked means you are one of them - which is pretty great," Madeline said.
"I was pretty excited."
The games see the riders mount unfamiliar horses and compete in events such as stepping stones, collecting flags, picking items up off the ground or sword races.
For Madeline, the opportunity to ride unfamiliar horses was a wonderful learning experience.
"You are essentially getting on a horse you don't know and you have to ride four races on it and swap over to another horse," she said.
Watching other riders, and riding different horses helped give Madeline tips and tricks and new skills to develop.
READ MORE:
While NSW eventually finished third, with WA taking out victory, Madeline's highlight was meeting athletes from across the nation, building friendships and sharing experiences.
"It was all super fun," she said.
At just 17 years of age, it was the first year Madeline was eligible to be selected in the seniors team, which ranges in age from 17 to 25. Madeline has already applied to be in the 2023 squad again and hopes her youth will open many opportunities to compete into the future.
Earlier this year, Madeline finished first at the Pony Club Sporting Team of Four event at the Royal Easter Show.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.