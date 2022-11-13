Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Batemans Bay race driver Bailey Sweeny wins Rookie of the Year at Bathurst International

Updated November 14 2022 - 5:00pm, first published 10:00am
Bay's Bailey Sweeny claims Rookie of the Year in victorious Bathurst weekend

Round three of the Bathurst International has been an absolute stunner for Bailey Sweeny.

