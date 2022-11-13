Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Batemans Bay Remembrance Day service respecting mateship and sacrifice

James Tugwell
By James Tugwell
Updated November 15 2022 - 11:04am, first published November 14 2022 - 8:34am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Batemans Bay's Ian and Carlene Headrick at the Remembrance Day service. Picture by James Tugwell.

The Batemans Bay RSL Sub-Branch have led a community memorial for Remembrance Day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Tugwell

James Tugwell

Journalist

James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.