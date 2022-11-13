A Mogo man is taking steps towards ending homelessness through organising a fundraising walk.
Jay Stewart started JJ's Walk to End Homelessness as a personal challenge and a way to raise money to support those most in need in the Eurobodalla.
On December 3 - International Day of Disabled Persons - Jay will be walking 3.4 kilometres from JJ's at The Marina to Corrigans Cove in Batemans Bay.
He is hoping to raise $5000 to support Moruya's Specialist Homelessness Service provider The Family Place.
One of Jay's carers Steve Picton said the distance was an "extreme" walk for Jay because of his disability.
Jay has an inoperable brain injury but said being disabled didn't slow him down at all.
"I don't look at myself as disabled," Jay said.
He's never undertaken a challenge like this before, but is training by walking every day in preparation.
Jay has been wanting to do something - anything - to help the homeless ever since he passed a beggar on the side of Sydney's George Street almost four years ago. At the time, he couldn't comprehend why someone would be forced to live like that.
When the Walbunja man returned to the Eurobodalla, he visited North Head Campground and realised the crisis of homelessness was closer to his home than he ever thought.
He saw school-age children living in tents, and understood that homelessness was not just in cities. It was here, in the Eurobodalla, too.
Before the walk on December 3, Jay will be participating in a smoking ceremony at JJ's at the Marina. After the walk, there will be a community celebration at Corrigans Cove, with a barbecue. Jay is looking forward to a post-walk rewarding swim.
As of November 14, Jay has raised more than $2000 of his $5000 goal.
The community is invited to come along on the day, or donate online. For more information, or to donate, visit: facebook.com/donate/496228348643402
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
