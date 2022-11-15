On Friday, November 18, come see the wonderful cast of 'Agatha Crusty & The Village Hall Murders' as they put on the fantastic show. The play follows a crime novelist as she gets caught up in a series of murders. Packed full of wit and very funny scenes, this is also a genuine murder mystery with an ingenious plot. Tickets can be booked at the RSL club in Moruya for Friday, as well as another showing on Saturday 19.