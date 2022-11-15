'Agatha Crusty & The Village Hall Murders' theatre production
The Red Door Theatre, Moruya RSL Hall
On Friday, November 18, come see the wonderful cast of 'Agatha Crusty & The Village Hall Murders' as they put on the fantastic show. The play follows a crime novelist as she gets caught up in a series of murders. Packed full of wit and very funny scenes, this is also a genuine murder mystery with an ingenious plot. Tickets can be booked at the RSL club in Moruya for Friday, as well as another showing on Saturday 19.
Jan Preston Duo Performance
Monarch Beer Garden, Moruya
On Saturday, November 19, 4.00pm, the Jan Preston Duo is returning to Moruya for one show only. Jan Preston has a reputation as an astonishing piano player with a rich resonant voice who is a magnetic live performer. ABC Music's Winner of 5 Music Awards for her CDs and soundtracks, she plays festivals and concerts throughout Australia, NZ and Europe, tours her own shows, writes music for film and TV, and composes and performs for Silent Movies. Tickets cost $25 and will be available at the door from 3.00pm.
Anglican Church Markets
Anglican Church, 6 Herade Street Batemans Bay
On Saturday, November 19, come and have a browse and grab that unique Christmas gift for yourself or a loved one. All made by local artists and community members, and help the church to support Operation Christmas Child. A sausage sizzle and cold drinks will be available.
Faulty Towers Dining Experience
Club Narooma
On Friday, November 18, become a part of the famous 'Faulty Towers'. Become part of the action as Basil, Sybil and Manuel serve up mayhem on a plate alongside a 3-course meal and two hours of non-stop laughter. Expect nothing short of guaranteed fun and a brilliant night out as you climb inside the BBC's iconic TV show and experience it from the inside out. Kicking off at 7.00pm, tickets can be purchased from stickytickets.com.au.
All ages drumming workshop
Narooma Library
On Saturday, November 19, take your chance to learn how to play the drums. This workshop is run by Jamie from HuskiDrumming and is fun for ages six and up to learn the drums. This event runs from 10.30am to 11.30am. Bookings are required and can be made on the eventbrite website. Come and have fun, connect with people and learn the drums.
