Aussie Embroidery & Workwear Moruya's owner Katie Finney is a finalist in the Australian Women's Small Business Champion awards.
Ms Finney was selected from more than 2500 applicants for the inaugural national award, celebrating women entrepreneurs and business owners.
"Being a mum and a woman in business is really hard for us. It's a massive juggle sometimes," Ms Finney said.
"I definitely wasn't expecting to be a finalist.
"Being a national award, I was shocked. We are just from little old Moruya."
She has owned the business seven years and seen it transition from a warehouse to a shopfront on the Princes Highway in the town centre.
Ms Finney said women faced all sorts of pressure when trying to forge a path in the business world.
She has three children under five and returned to work two weeks after each of their births.
"There is so much judgement and pressure for women," she said.
"A lot of the time I have so much self-doubt - am I doing the right thing? God this is so hard."
Ms Finney said the award was an encouragement.
"It's empowering - as women we can do it, we can make it happen," she said.
"It's nice to feel proud of yourself."
Ms Finney said she wanted Aussie Embroidery & Workwear Moruya to be known for being supportive of the community.
The business donated $20,000 of workwear to people who lost their homes during Black Summer, and continue to help out at community working-bees and moments of need such as when Mogo flooded.
"I really wanted to just help people out and be involved in our community," she said.
"I want my kids to know you have to work for stuff, support each other and give back."
The winner of the Australian Women in Small Business Awards is announced on November 12 at an event in Sydney.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
