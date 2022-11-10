Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Grade 12 students celebrate the end of exams with formal season

November 10 2022 - 3:39pm
There was glitz, glamour, bright dresses and fast cars as Grade 12 students celebrated their school formals.

