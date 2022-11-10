There was glitz, glamour, bright dresses and fast cars as Grade 12 students celebrated their school formals.
Batemans Bay High P&C organised for the Classic and Vintage Car Club of Eurobodalla to chauffeur students to the Bay Pavilions on November 9.
P&C president Alexandra Malcolm said the students deserved to be treated after the tough and disrupted final two years of schooling.
"We want to make their formal something special to let them know how much we admire their resilience and hard work," Ms Malcolm said.
Carroll College held their formal event at the Bay Pavilions on November 8, where students were treated to a night of dancing, delicious food and laughter.
