There isn't a hurdle on the football field that Cameron Vazzoler has not overcome.
But the one-time Michael Cronin Medal winner is now facing his toughest battle off the field after being diagnosed with the rare neurological disorder Guillain-Barré Syndrome.
This rare disorder effects 1 in every 100,000 in which your body's immune system mistakenly attacks your central nervous system and basically breaks down your body.
There's no cure for Guillain-Barre syndrome but two types of treatments can speed recovery and reduce the severity of the illness.
Vazzoler was diagnosed with the disorder just weeks after leading the Bega Roosters to the Group 16 premiership.
He was also named the competition's player of the year, as the Group 7 junior was when he won the Michael Cronin medal at the age of 20 while playing halfback for the Kiama Knights.
The following year he was crowned NSW Country Rugby League player of the year in 2019.
The 24-year-old faces a tough road ahead, but the Groups 7 and 16 rugby league communities are rallying behind him and have set up a Go Fund Me page to help him through the battle.
South Coast Group Seven football operations manager Ashton Sims said the rugby league community prides itself on banding together to help support their own when times get tough.
"Cam has done so much for country rugby league and we ask for your help to support one of our own," Sims said.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
