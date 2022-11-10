Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

REDcycle soft plastic processing closure a blow to Far South Coast eco-conscious shoppers

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated November 11 2022 - 4:15pm, first published November 10 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Visitors to Bermagui Lyn and Kay are disillusioned and disappointed by the news that soft plastics weren't being recycled but stored in warehouses. Picture by Marion Williams

Shoppers and Eurobodalla Shire Council alike are disappointed that soft plastic recycling through supermarkets is no longer available.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.