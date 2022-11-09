Valentino Guseli has been named a young athlete of the year finalist in the 2022 NSW Sports Awards.
The awards run by Sport NSW celebrate the best athletic performances over the past year across 12 different categories.
Dalmeny's Guseli is one of just five finalists for young athlete of the year.
The other finalists are basketballer Isla Juffermans, rower Isabella Scammell, orienteer Nea Shingler and 2021 winner, diver Sam Fricker.
The past 12 months have been a break-out for the 17-year old snowboarder.
He finished fifth in the 2022 overall snowboard World Cup, sixth in the Olympic snowboard halfpipe, won bronze at the slopestyle World Cup and was named Snow Australia Junior of the Year for the second consecutive year.
Sport NSW Chairperson, Carolyn Campbell said the finalists demonstrated the tremendous depth of talent in NSW sport.
"These worthy finalists have excelled at the highest levels, and we congratulate them on their magnificent achievements over the past 12 months," Ms Campbell said.
The winner will be announced at a ceremony in Sydney on November 28.
