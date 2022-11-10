Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Our People

The Gillett family are 'accidental thespians' who love performing together

James Tugwell
By James Tugwell
Updated November 10 2022 - 4:51pm, first published 2:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Red Door Theatre Company stars John, James and Brenda Gillett at Moruya Red Door Hall, where the company rehearses. Picture by James Tugwell.

Moruya's Gillett family describe themselves as accidental and reluctant thespians, but they relish the opportunity to perform together.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Tugwell

James Tugwell

Journalist

James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.