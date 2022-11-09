Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Our Future
Have Your Say

Two week extension for coastal management program feedback

November 9 2022 - 3:48pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South Broulee beach is just one beach in the Eurobodalla included in the draft Coastal Management Program - now open for community feedback. Picture by James Tugwell.

Eurobodalla Shire Council has extended the deadline for community feedback on the draft open coast coastal management program(CMP).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.