Eurobodalla Shire Council has extended the deadline for community feedback on the draft open coast coastal management program(CMP).
The CMP has been on public exhibition since October 12, and has already had three well-attended community drop in sessions.
The council has so far received 45 submissions from the public.
However, the councillors voted to extend the deadline for feedback two more weeks.
The CMP is a 10-year strategy to protect and manage the shire's coastline.
There is $33.7 million worth of proposed actions in the CMP to address current and future coastal hazards.
Having a certified CMP will allow the council to access state government funding to undertake these actions such as a revetment to protect Long Beach's Bay Road, and inundation berm to protect Surfside, and rock-wall upgrades at Wharf Road and Caseys Beach.
The draft CMP has been developed from feedback collected since 2021 and can become an agreed strategy between the community, the council, Traditional Owners and state agencies.
Throughout this project Council has worked with Aboriginal community members to capture and share their values and ongoing contribution to managing the coast and sea of NSW. Watch the importance of engagement with the Indigenous community on Council's website.
The closing date to have your say on the draft Open Coast Coastal Management Program is Wednesday November 23.
