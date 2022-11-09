Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Our Business

Mogo Lolly Shop named national finalist in string of successes

James Tugwell
By James Tugwell
Updated November 9 2022 - 2:22pm, first published 2:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mogo Lolly Shop owner Theresa Matthews (left) with a customer upon the reopening of her store after the bushfires. Picture supplied.

The awards keep flowing for Mogo Lolly Shop, shortlisted as a finalist in a business awards competition for the third time this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Tugwell

James Tugwell

Journalist

James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.