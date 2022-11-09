The awards keep flowing for Mogo Lolly Shop, shortlisted as a finalist in a business awards competition for the third time this year.
Shop owner Theresa Matthews has been named a finalist in the inaugural Australian Women in Small Business Awards.
Ms Matthews said she was "absolutely wrapped" with the announcement.
"It's a male-dominated industry. A lot of the time it's male business owners. To be a female and to make it this far is great," she said.
When she found out, Ms Matthews said she couldn't believe the news.
However, she should be starting to believe: it is the third time Ms Matthews has been a finalist in business awards in 2022.
She was named a finalist in the national small business awards in August and was in the top five finalists for the NSW small business awards in October.
"I always expected that if small business in little areas like ours applied for things like this, they wouldn't make it," she said.
"I am shocked we've done it three times this year.
"We are down on the south coast - we aren't in a major city.
"To know we are playing with the big boys is pretty impressive."
READ MORE:
Ms Matthews said the recent results were so rewarding after the difficulty of the bushfires and flooding, when most of her stock and all her internal furnishings were destroyed by water.
The winner of the Australian Women in Small Business Awards is announced on November 12 at an event in Sydney.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.