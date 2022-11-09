Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Sustainable fashion market comes to Moruya

MW
By Marion Williams
November 9 2022 - 1:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bermagui Fashion Revolution 2022 attracted many visitors for a small budget event. Picture supplied.

Yolanda del Valle-Buetefuer's mission to foster a kinder, more sustainable fashion industry is gaining momentum.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.