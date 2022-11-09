Sustainable fashion market comes to Moruya

Yolanda del Valle-Buetefuer's mission to foster a kinder, more sustainable fashion industry is gaining momentum.
After organising four successful Fashion Revolution events in Bermagui since 2019, and one in Narooma earlier this year, Ms del Valle-Buetefuer will hold Moruya's first sustainable fashion market, SUSTAIN ME, on Saturday, November 12.
It will showcase recycled, up-cycled, locally designed and made, ethical fashion, brands and suppliers.
After Bermagui's Fashion Revolution this year, Ms del Valle-Buetefuer and the stall holders - dressmakers, jewellers, pattern-makers and repairers - were inundated with requests for similar markets to be held in Moruya, Narooma and Merimbula.
There were also requests for more regular sustainable fashion events.
"I hope to slowly move into other towns so that anywhere on the South Coast you can go to a SUSTAIN ME market," Ms del Valle-Buetefuer said.
"We are testing it over the next six months."
Already local business leaders from Tilba, Pambula and Bermagui have approached her about sustainable fashion markets.
Eurobodalla Council is sponsoring Moruya's first event.
It is a virtuous circle because "every market we find more and more people in the region doing great things," said Ms del Valle-Buetefuer.
She has also been awarded a grant from the Bega Valley Shire Council for a South Coast Sustainable Fashion Trail.
"Eventually every sustainable fashion producer will be on the map so anyone can pick it up and find the producers' contact details," Ms del Valle-Buetefuer said.
Next year the trail will also have an online platform.
Ms del Valle-Buetefuer fell in love with sustainable fashion around 15 years ago.
"We are producing much more than we need," she said.
"There is enough clothing on the planet for everyone to have seven wardrobes."
She has observed a shift in consumers being more conscious about their buying decisions.
"It is fairly well accepted that we have to change and think about who we support," she said.
The SUSTAIN ME Sustainable Fashion Market will be held at The Mechanics Institute, Moruya on Saturday November 12 from 10am to 3pm.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
