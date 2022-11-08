Work has begun on upgrades to the Mogo sewer pump station.
Eurobodalla Shire Council is undertaking work to remove trees from the site on the corner of Tomakin Road and Charles Street road reserve in preparation for contractors.
The council will also install a new section of the sewer rising main before contractors begin construction early February 2023.
Eurobodalla Shire Council acting director of infrastructure Tony Swallow said the pump station was built 28-years ago years ago and was due for an upgrade.
"These works are a routine refurbishment of the station as the mechanical and electrical components are nearing end of serviceable life," he said.
"The upgrade will ensure reliable sewerage services continue to be provided for Mogo."
The upgrade includes improved access for maintenance works, replacement of the old pumps, installation of new pipes, a new section of the sewer rising main, relocation of the chemical dosing unit and replacement of the electrical cabinet.
"We will also be installing a new sewer line which will allow the RFS to put toilets and other facilities in the RFS shed," Mr Swallow said.
"Upon completion of the works, we will be instating native gardens out the front of the new station to beautify the area."
