Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Work begins on upgrades to Mogo sewer pump station

November 9 2022 - 10:52am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mogos sewer pump station located on the corner of Tomakin Road and Charles Street road reserve. Picture supplied.

Work has begun on upgrades to the Mogo sewer pump station.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.