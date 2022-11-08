Council notes 'underwhelming' response to advocacy

Eurobodalla Shire Councillors have formally received responses from government to their advocacy on several matters.
Since the council was voted in earlier this year, they have advocated to both the state and federal government on various issues including maintenance of rural roads, zombie developments, universal access to early learning facilities, the construction of worker housing, rural fire service equipment and the future of native forest logging.
At the council meeting on November 8, the councillors noted the responses from the state and federal governments to their advocacy.
Deputy mayor Alison Worthington said it was important the results of any advocacy from the council returned back through the council chamber "so residents get to share in what the result of advocacy is".
She said all the responses were "pretty underwhelming", with three simply acknowledging the council's letter would be passed on to the relevant minister.
"Residents can share in the underwhelm of what the initial responses are," Ms Worthington said.
"It's not an indication you should stop and advocacy ends when you get a no.
"You don't get overnight results.
"Next time we might see some joyful responses that actually respond meaningfully to our advocacy."
Mayor Mat Hatcher said the responses were not a reason to be deterred, and the council would continue to advocate for improvements in the shire.
"It is very underwhelming sometimes the response we get," he said. "That's why we continue to turn the pressure up."
He addressed the issue of advocacy in his November Mayor's Column.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
