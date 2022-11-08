WHEN on his way to the Tuffwood Sawmill on Tuesday with his timber wagon, Mr. Harry Wilson miraculously escaped accident. While he was adjusting something the team of horses moved off, Mr. Wilson being thrown to the ground. The wheels of the jinker, which was laden with an immense log, passed over Mr. Wilson's legs, but through the place where the accident occurred being a soft sandy one, the victim fortunately escaping with only flesh wounds.