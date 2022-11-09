The Moruya Sharks have announced Mick Elliot as first grade coach for the 2023 season.
The former Bay Tigers star said he was committed to the Sharks and excited for the season ahead.
"I'm fully committed to doing my best for Moruya," Elliot said.
"When this opportunity came up, I was pretty keen to give it a red hot crack."
Elliot played more than 300 first grade games for the Bay Tigers. He was captain and coach when the team lost three consecutive grand finals in 1999, 2000 and 2001 and when they finally broke through to win in 2002.
Now living in Moruya, Elliot knows the Sharks and Tigers are traditional rivals. He said he received support from his mates and former teammates before committing to the move.
"Moruya loves their footy and I've heard a lot of positives," Elliot said.
"It all comes down to winning games."
Moruya Sharks' Pat McMahon said Elliot's credentials spoke for themselves, and the club was excited to announce the new coach.
"You would be hard pressed to find someone as well credentialed as him," McMahon said.
"We are lucky to be able to grab him and really excited he is willing to come on board."
Elliot said he was already considering the position when the club approached him.
"At heart, he is a rugby league man," McMahon said.
READ MORE:
He hopes Elliot will grow the squad depth so the Sharks can field two sides.
Elliot replaces captain coach Hayden Diggins who is returning to Junee.
"We want to thank Hayden for all his hard work and effort over the challenging years of COVID," McMahon said.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.