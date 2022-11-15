Relax in your own private oasis

This one ticks all the boxes for price, location and entertaining. Built by a renowned local builder as a display home, this property has been spared no expense with quality workmanship throughout. Enjoy a carefree lifestyle with low maintenance and everything at your fingertips.
This beautiful two-bedroom, two-bathroom cottage has ground floor windows in living and bedrooms, and raked ceilings throughout. It includes an open-plan lounge, dining and gourmet kitchen, with quality appliances, which adjoins the front and rear undercover verandahs for an extended family living and entertainment area. The study, or third bedroom, is set away from the main living area and opens to the backyard.
Both bedrooms are spacious with built-ins and quality carpets. The master suite opens to the back covered patio area and includes an ensuite. There is an additional bathroom located near the second bedroom.
A footpath around the perimeter of the home gives access to the sanctuary of the surrounding garden. The double carport with storage is located at the front, with two garden sheds in the backyard.
Light and airy with modern quality finishes throughout, and beautiful landscaped gardens surrounding the home, it is only a very short stroll to Sunshine Cove and a stone's throw from Batemans Bay shopping, amenities, restaurants and local beaches.
