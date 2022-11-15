Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Property of the Week

12 Burrawang Crescent, Sunshine Bay

By Emily Gibbs
November 16 2022 - 9:00am
Relax in your own private oasis

2 Bed | 2 Bath | 2 Car

  • 12 Burrawang Crescent, Sunshine Bay
  • $890,000
  • Agency: Fraser-Gray Real Estate 4471 6444
  • Contact: Peter Asbury 0401 030 767
  • Inspect: By Appointment

This one ticks all the boxes for price, location and entertaining. Built by a renowned local builder as a display home, this property has been spared no expense with quality workmanship throughout. Enjoy a carefree lifestyle with low maintenance and everything at your fingertips.

EG

Emily Gibbs

Commercial Journalist - Features and Magazines

