We all already knew it, but now Australian Geographic has recognised the Narooma to Dalmeny coast cycling route as one of the best in the country.
The Dalmeny cycleway was named in the top three cycling routes in NSW in the Australian Geographic's new book 'Australia's Best 100 Bike Rides'.
Author and editor Justin Walker rode the 21 kilometre route with Southbound Escapes in 2021 and instantly knew he was onto a winner.
"It is such a beautiful part of the coast," he said.
"It's scenic, challenging and offers unique views.
"Everyone would love to do that ride while they are in the area."
Despite growing up in Moruya, Mr Walker said there was no favouritism in the decision making.
The top 100 routes from around Australia were decided on by a group of Australian Geographic contributors - all cyclists and journalists.
They took a number of factors into consideration, but Mr Walker said the Dalmeny route "fit all the criteria".
The routes in the book include adventures for all riders, from family-friendly paths to hardcore mountain bike rides.
Mr Walker said cycling was booming, and provided another wonderful facet to regional towns.
"With COVID, cycling was one of the things you could do with your outdoor time," he said.
"Cycling is really helping bring tourism to regional areas.
"You can access places you can't get to any other way and go anywhere in the country.
"The south coast is a beautiful part of the world, and this just gives it another facet. It keeps the regions booming."
The book is available at australiangeographic.com.au.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au 0447 189 738
